Gledopto GL-C-008

Model GL-C-008 Vendor Gledopto Description Zigbee LED Controller RGB+CCT Exposes light (state, brightness, color_temp, color_temp_startup, color_xy, color_hs), effect, linkquality Picture

Switch on your device. Now switch off and on within 2 seconds. Repeat off/on four times. Reset is done when the device is switched on in the fifth time and the light stays on after blinking 4 times

How to use device type specific configuration

transition : Controls the transition time (in seconds) of on/off, brightness, color temperature (if applicable) and color (if applicable) changes. Defaults to 0 (no transition). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0

color_sync : When enabled colors will be synced, e.g. if the light supports both color x/y and color temperature a conversion from color x/y to color temperature will be done when setting the x/y color (default true). The value must be true or false

state_action : State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

This light supports the following features: state , brightness , color_temp , color_temp_startup , color_xy , color_hs .

state : To control the state publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . To read the state send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} .

brightness : To control the brightness publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 254 . To read the brightness send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"brightness": ""} .

color_temp : To control the color temperature (in reciprocal megakelvin a.k.a. mired scale) publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"color_temp": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 150 and 500 , the higher the warmer the color. To read the color temperature send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"color_temp": ""} . Besides the numeric values the following values are accepted: coolest , cool , neutral , warm , warmest .

color_temp_startup : To set the startup color temperature (in reciprocal megakelvin a.k.a. mired scale) publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"color_temp_startup": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 150 and 500 , the higher the warmer the color. To read the startup color temperature send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"color_temp_startup": ""} . Besides the numeric values the following values are accepted: coolest , cool , neutral , warm , warmest , previous .

color_xy : To control the XY color (CIE 1931 color space) publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"color": {"x": X_VALUE, "y": Y_VALUE}} (e.g. {"color":{"x":0.123,"y":0.123}} ). To read the XY color send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"color":{"x":"","y":""}} . Alternatively it is possible to set the XY color via RGB: {"color": {"r": R, "g": G, "b": B}} e.g. {"color":{"r":46,"g":102,"b":150}} {"color": {"rgb": "R,G,B"}} e.g. {"color":{"rgb":"46,102,150"}} {"color": {"hex": HEX}} e.g. {"color":{"hex":"#547CFF"}}

color_hs : To control the hue/saturation (color) publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"color": {"hue": HUE, "saturation": SATURATION}} (e.g. {"color":{"hue":360,"saturation":100}} ). To read the hue/saturation send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"color":{"hue":"","saturation":""}} . Alternatively it is possible to set the hue/saturation via: HSB space (hue, saturation, brightness): {"color": {"h": H, "s": S, "b": B}} e.g. {"color":{"h":360,"s":100,"b":100}} or {"color": {"hsb": "H,S,B"}} e.g. {"color":{"hsb":"360,100,100"}} HSV space (hue, saturation, value): {"color": {"h": H, "s": S, "v": V}} e.g. {"color":{"h":360,"s":100,"v":100}} or {"color": {"hsv": "H,S,V"}} e.g. {"color":{"hsv":"360,100,100"}} HSL space (hue, saturation, lightness) {"color": {"h": H, "s": S, "l": L}} e.g. {"color":{"h":360,"s":100,"l":100}} or {"color": {"hsl": "H,S,L"}} e.g. {"color":{"hsl":"360,100,100"}}

: To control the hue/saturation (color) publish a message to topic with payload (e.g. ). To read the hue/saturation send a message to with payload . Alternatively it is possible to set the hue/saturation via:

For all of the above mentioned features it is possible to do a transition of the value over time. To do this add an additional property transition to the payload which is the transition time in seconds. Examples: {"brightness":156,"transition":3} , {"color_temp":241,"transition":1} .

Instead of setting a value (e.g. brightness) directly it is also possible to:

move: this will automatically move the value over time, to stop send value stop or 0 .

or . step: this will increment/decrement the current value by the given one.

The direction of move and step can be either up or down, provide a negative value to move/step down, a positive value to move/step up. To do this send a payload like below to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set

NOTE: brightness move/step will stop at the minimum brightness and won't turn on the light when it's off. In this case use brightness_move_onoff / brightness_step_onoff

{ "brightness_move" : - 40 , "brightness_move" : 0 , "brightness_step" : 40 "color_temp_move" : 60 , "color_temp_move" : "stop" , "color_temp_step" : 99 , "hue_move" : 40 , "hue_step" : - 90 , "saturation_move" : - 55 , "saturation_step" : 66 , }

Triggers an effect on the light (e.g. make light blink for a few seconds). Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"effect": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: blink , breathe , okay , channel_change , finish_effect , stop_effect , colorloop , stop_colorloop .