Shyugj DoorSensor-ZB3.0

Model DoorSensor-ZB3.0 Vendor Shyugj Description Door sensor Exposes battery, alarm_1, alarm_2, tamper, battery_low, linkquality Picture

Factory reset the sensor by holding the small rear button for 10 seconds. The LED will blink quickly in red for this duration, then go solid for three seconds, indicating a reset.

Short press the small rear button three times. If the device is not in the network, the LED will blink slowly in orange then attempt to join an available network. If the device is already in the network, the LED will blink green for five seconds - a factory reset is needed to pair to a new network.

Blink/Solid Color Duration Meaning Blink Green 7 secs Power on Blink Orange - Pairing (timeout: 2 mins) Solid Green - Pairing successful Solid Orange 3 secs Pairing failed Blink Orange Once per minute Low battery Blink Orange Quickly Lost network connection

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Indicates whether the first alarm is triggered. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true alarm is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates whether the second alarm is triggered. Some devices have this property, but no second alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true alarm is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the tamper property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true tamper is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true battery low is ON, if false OFF.