Moes BHT-006GBZB

Model BHT-006GBZB Vendor Moes Description Smart heating thermostat Exposes lock (state), deadzone_temperature, max_temperature_limit, min_temperature_limit, climate (current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, local_temperature_calibration, system_mode, running_state, preset), sensor, program, linkquality Picture

The current state of this lock is in the published state under the child_lock property (value is LOCK or UNLOCK ). To control this lock publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": "LOCK"} or {"child_lock": "UNLOCK"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

The delta between local_temperature and current_heating_setpoint to trigger Heat. Value can be found in the published state on the deadzone_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"deadzone_temperature": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 5 . The unit of this value is °C .

Maximum temperature limit. Cuts the thermostat out regardless of air temperature if the external floor sensor exceeds this temperature. Only used by the thermostat when in AL sensor mode.. Value can be found in the published state on the max_temperature_limit property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_temperature_limit": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

Minimum temperature limit for frost protection. Turns the thermostat on regardless of setpoint if the tempreature drops below this.. Value can be found in the published state on the min_temperature_limit property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"min_temperature_limit": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 5 . The unit of this value is °C .

This climate device supports the following features: current_heating_setpoint , local_temperature , local_temperature_calibration , system_mode , running_state , preset .

current_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 35 . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

: The current running state. Possible values are: , , . Reading ( ) this attribute is not possible. local_temperature_calibration : Offset to be used in the local_temperature. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}. The minimal value is -30 and the maximum value is 30 with a step size of 0.1 .

Select temperature sensor to use. Value can be found in the published state on the sensor property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sensor": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: IN , AL , OU .

Time of day and setpoint to use when in program mode. Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"program": {"weekdays_p1_hour": VALUE, "weekdays_p1_minute": VALUE, "weekdays_p1_temperature": VALUE, "weekdays_p2_hour": VALUE, "weekdays_p2_minute": VALUE, "weekdays_p2_temperature": VALUE, "weekdays_p3_hour": VALUE, "weekdays_p3_minute": VALUE, "weekdays_p3_temperature": VALUE, "weekdays_p4_hour": VALUE, "weekdays_p4_minute": VALUE, "weekdays_p4_temperature": VALUE, "saturday_p1_hour": VALUE, "saturday_p1_minute": VALUE, "saturday_p1_temperature": VALUE, "saturday_p2_hour": VALUE, "saturday_p2_minute": VALUE, "saturday_p2_temperature": VALUE, "saturday_p3_hour": VALUE, "saturday_p3_minute": VALUE, "saturday_p3_temperature": VALUE, "saturday_p4_hour": VALUE, "saturday_p4_minute": VALUE, "saturday_p4_temperature": VALUE, "sunday_p1_hour": VALUE, "sunday_p1_minute": VALUE, "sunday_p1_temperature": VALUE, "sunday_p2_hour": VALUE, "sunday_p2_minute": VALUE, "sunday_p2_temperature": VALUE, "sunday_p3_hour": VALUE, "sunday_p3_minute": VALUE, "sunday_p3_temperature": VALUE, "sunday_p4_hour": VALUE, "sunday_p4_minute": VALUE, "sunday_p4_temperature": VALUE}}

weekdays_p1_hour (numeric) max value is 23, unit is h

(numeric) max value is 23, unit is h weekdays_p1_minute (numeric) max value is 59, unit is m

(numeric) max value is 59, unit is m weekdays_p1_temperature (numeric) min value is 5, max value is 35, unit is °C

(numeric) min value is 5, max value is 35, unit is °C weekdays_p2_hour (numeric) max value is 23, unit is h

(numeric) max value is 23, unit is h weekdays_p2_minute (numeric) max value is 59, unit is m

(numeric) max value is 59, unit is m weekdays_p2_temperature (numeric) min value is 5, max value is 35, unit is °C

(numeric) min value is 5, max value is 35, unit is °C weekdays_p3_hour (numeric) max value is 23, unit is h

(numeric) max value is 23, unit is h weekdays_p3_minute (numeric) max value is 59, unit is m

(numeric) max value is 59, unit is m weekdays_p3_temperature (numeric) min value is 5, max value is 35, unit is °C

(numeric) min value is 5, max value is 35, unit is °C weekdays_p4_hour (numeric) max value is 23, unit is h

(numeric) max value is 23, unit is h weekdays_p4_minute (numeric) max value is 59, unit is m

(numeric) max value is 59, unit is m weekdays_p4_temperature (numeric) min value is 5, max value is 35, unit is °C

(numeric) min value is 5, max value is 35, unit is °C saturday_p1_hour (numeric) max value is 23, unit is h

(numeric) max value is 23, unit is h saturday_p1_minute (numeric) max value is 59, unit is m

(numeric) max value is 59, unit is m saturday_p1_temperature (numeric) min value is 5, max value is 35, unit is °C

(numeric) min value is 5, max value is 35, unit is °C saturday_p2_hour (numeric) max value is 23, unit is h

(numeric) max value is 23, unit is h saturday_p2_minute (numeric) max value is 59, unit is m

(numeric) max value is 59, unit is m saturday_p2_temperature (numeric) min value is 5, max value is 35, unit is °C

(numeric) min value is 5, max value is 35, unit is °C saturday_p3_hour (numeric) max value is 23, unit is h

(numeric) max value is 23, unit is h saturday_p3_minute (numeric) max value is 59, unit is m

(numeric) max value is 59, unit is m saturday_p3_temperature (numeric) min value is 5, max value is 35, unit is °C

(numeric) min value is 5, max value is 35, unit is °C saturday_p4_hour (numeric) max value is 23, unit is h

(numeric) max value is 23, unit is h saturday_p4_minute (numeric) max value is 59, unit is m

(numeric) max value is 59, unit is m saturday_p4_temperature (numeric) min value is 5, max value is 35, unit is °C

(numeric) min value is 5, max value is 35, unit is °C sunday_p1_hour (numeric) max value is 23, unit is h

(numeric) max value is 23, unit is h sunday_p1_minute (numeric) max value is 59, unit is m

(numeric) max value is 59, unit is m sunday_p1_temperature (numeric) min value is 5, max value is 35, unit is °C

(numeric) min value is 5, max value is 35, unit is °C sunday_p2_hour (numeric) max value is 23, unit is h

(numeric) max value is 23, unit is h sunday_p2_minute (numeric) max value is 59, unit is m

(numeric) max value is 59, unit is m sunday_p2_temperature (numeric) min value is 5, max value is 35, unit is °C

(numeric) min value is 5, max value is 35, unit is °C sunday_p3_hour (numeric) max value is 23, unit is h

(numeric) max value is 23, unit is h sunday_p3_minute (numeric) max value is 59, unit is m

(numeric) max value is 59, unit is m sunday_p3_temperature (numeric) min value is 5, max value is 35, unit is °C

(numeric) min value is 5, max value is 35, unit is °C sunday_p4_hour (numeric) max value is 23, unit is h

(numeric) max value is 23, unit is h sunday_p4_minute (numeric) max value is 59, unit is m

(numeric) max value is 59, unit is m sunday_p4_temperature (numeric) min value is 5, max value is 35, unit is °C