Notes
Pairing
To put the device in pairing mode, press the Association Button on the front
Factory reset
Aidoo Zigbee can be reset to the original factory settings by long pressing over the Factoy Reset button until all of the front side LEDs light up for a second.
more info
See here for technical info -> https://doc.airzonecloud.com/Documentation/AZ6/AI6/MI_AZAI6ZBE_MUL.pdf?_gl=114wx2dy_gcl_auMTgzNTcwNDkyMi4xNzE3Nzg3NDM3_gaMTUyNzAzMjc0My4xNzE3NjIyNTIx_ga_DKEBFNDEXJ*MTcxODI5ODI2My44LjEuMTcxODI5ODM0MC4wLjAuMA..