Zigbee2MQTT

Notes

Pairing

To put the device in pairing mode, press the Association Button on the front

Factory reset

Aidoo Zigbee can be reset to the original factory settings by long pressing over the Factoy Reset button until all of the front side LEDs light up for a second.

more info

See here for technical info -> https://doc.airzonecloud.com/Documentation/AZ6/AI6/MI_AZAI6ZBE_MUL.pdf?_gl=114wx2dy_gcl_auMTgzNTcwNDkyMi4xNzE3Nzg3NDM3_gaMTUyNzAzMjc0My4xNzE3NjIyNTIx_ga_DKEBFNDEXJ*MTcxODI5ODI2My44LjEuMTcxODI5ODM0MC4wLjAuMA..