To put the device in pairing mode, press the Association Button on the front

# Factory reset

Aidoo Zigbee can be reset to the original factory settings by long pressing over the Factoy Reset button until all of the front side LEDs light up for a second.

# more info

See here for technical info -> https://doc.airzonecloud.com/Documentation/AZ6/AI6/MI_AZAI6ZBE_MUL.pdf?_gl=114wx2dy_gcl_auMTgzNTcwNDkyMi4xNzE3Nzg3NDM3_gaMTUyNzAzMjc0My4xNzE3NjIyNTIx_ga_DKEBFNDEXJ*MTcxODI5ODI2My44LjEuMTcxODI5ODM0MC4wLjAuMA..