Namron 4512797

Model 4512797 Vendor Namron Description Simplify wireless rotary dimmer Exposes battery, voltage, level_up_step_size, level_down_step_size, color_temp_up_step_size, color_temp_down_step_size, level_color_mode, action Picture

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

simulated_brightness : Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:

simulated_brightness : delta : 20 interval : 200

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Reported battery voltage in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"voltage": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is mV .

Brightness step when turning up. Value can be found in the published state on the level_up_step_size property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"level_up_step_size": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"level_up_step_size": VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Brightness step when turning down. Value can be found in the published state on the level_down_step_size property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"level_down_step_size": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"level_down_step_size": VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Color temperature step when turning up. Value can be found in the published state on the color_temp_up_step_size property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"color_temp_up_step_size": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"color_temp_up_step_size": VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 254 . The unit of this value is mired .

Color temperature step when turning down. Value can be found in the published state on the color_temp_down_step_size property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"color_temp_down_step_size": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"color_temp_down_step_size": VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 254 . The unit of this value is mired .

Automatically return to brightness control after 10 seconds. Value can be found in the published state on the level_color_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"level_color_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"level_color_mode": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: brightness_only , auto_switch .