Connecte 4500994
|Model
|4500994
|Vendor
|Connecte
|Description
|Smart thermostat
|Exposes
|state, lock (state), switch (state), climate (current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, local_temperature_calibration, system_mode, running_state), sensor, external_temperature, hysteresis, max_temperature_protection, linkquality
|Picture
Exposes
State (binary)
On/off state of the switch. Value can be found in the published state on the
state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON state is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Lock
The current state of this lock is in the published state under the
child_lock property (value is
LOCK or
UNLOCK). To control this lock publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"child_lock": "LOCK"} or
{"child_lock": "UNLOCK"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Switch
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
window_detection property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"window_detection": "ON"},
{"window_detection": "OFF"} or
{"window_detection": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Switch
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
away_mode property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"away_mode": "ON"},
{"away_mode": "OFF"} or
{"away_mode": "undefined"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Climate
This climate device supports the following features:
current_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature,
local_temperature_calibration,
system_mode,
running_state.
current_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
35. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"current_heating_setpoint": ""}.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
heat,
auto. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"system_mode": ""}.
running_state: The current running state. Possible values are:
idle,
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"running_state": ""}.
local_temperature_calibration: Offset to be used in the local_temperature. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}.The minimal value is
-9and the maximum value is
9with a step size of
1.
Sensor (enum)
Select temperature sensor to use. Value can be found in the published state on the
sensor property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"sensor": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
internal,
external,
both.
External_temperature (numeric)
Current temperature measured on the external sensor (floor). Value can be found in the published state on the
external_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Hysteresis (numeric)
The difference between the temperature at which the thermostat switches off, and the temperature at which it switches on again.. Value can be found in the published state on the
hysteresis property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"hysteresis": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
9.
Max_temperature_protection (numeric)
Max guarding temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
max_temperature_protection property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"max_temperature_protection": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
20 and the maximum value is
95. The unit of this value is
°C.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.