Zigbee2MQTT

Third Reality 3RTHS0224BZ

Model3RTHS0224BZ
VendorThird Reality
DescriptionTemperature and humidity sensor v2
Exposestemperature, humidity, battery, linkquality
PictureThird Reality 3RTHS0224BZ

OTA updates

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • humidity_calibration: Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • humidity_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

Exposes

Temperature (numeric)

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Humidity (numeric)

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"humidity": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is %.

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is %.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.