As part of its configuration, the remote expects to have a "group" binding configured for each of its button. Otherwise, it will consider itself not fully configured and send unnecessary commands on the zigbee network resulting in noticeable delay when controlling your device(s). In a nutshell:

When using devices bindings directly in Zigbee2MQTT, create groups with your target devices for each button and bind related groups accordingly.

When using automations to control your devices (e.g. homeassistant), create a virtual group (empty) and bind it to the buttons. Beware that having both the coordinator and group bound to a remote's button will publish 2 MQTT messages